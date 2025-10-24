SciSparc Completes Sale of MitoCareX to N2OFF, Enhancing Cancer Drug Discovery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SciSparc Ltd. ( (SPRC) ) just unveiled an update.

SciSparc Ltd. announced the completion of a transaction on October 20, 2025, involving the sale of its majority-owned subsidiary, MitoCareX Bio Ltd., to N2OFF, Inc. As part of the agreement, SciSparc received $700,000 and shares representing 16.75% of N2OFF’s fully-diluted capital stock. MitoCareX, known for developing therapies targeting mitochondrial proteins for resistant cancers, is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of N2OFF. This move is expected to advance drug discovery for hard-to-treat cancers, including pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancer, potentially impacting SciSparc’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company is engaged in drug development programs based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, including treatments for Tourette syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, and autism spectrum disorder. SciSparc also has a controlling interest in a subsidiary that sells hemp seed oil-based products on Amazon.

