Scilex’s Semnur Amends Merger Agreement with Denali

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Scilex Holding Company ( (SCLX) ) has provided an announcement.

Scilex Holding Company, through its subsidiary Semnur Pharmaceuticals, is involved in a merger agreement with Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. and Denali Merger Sub Inc. On July 22, 2025, Semnur entered into Amendment No. 2 to the Merger Agreement, modifying the definitions of the ‘Exchange Ratio’ and ‘Merger Consideration’ to allow for the issuance of additional shares of common stock prior to the closing of the Business Combination. This amendment aims to facilitate potential private placement financing and issuance to service providers, maintaining a 1.25-to-1 exchange ratio.

The most recent analyst rating on (SCLX) stock is a Buy with a $245.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Scilex Holding Company stock, see the SCLX Stock Forecast page.

More about Scilex Holding Company

Average Trading Volume: 142,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $61.45M

See more data about SCLX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue