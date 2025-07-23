Scilex Holding’s New Stock Purchase Agreement with Tumim

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Scilex Holding Company ( (SCLX) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Scilex Holding Company entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Tumim Stone Capital, allowing Scilex to sell up to $100 million in common stock at its discretion, subject to certain conditions. Additionally, Scilex executed Warrant Exchange Agreements and an Option Agreement with Oramed Pharmaceuticals, involving the exchange and repurchase of warrants, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value.

More about Scilex Holding Company

Scilex Holding Company operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products.

