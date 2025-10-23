Science Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Science Group PLC announced the repurchase of 17,500 of its ordinary shares at a price of 551.25 pence per share, representing 0.04% of the voting rights. This transaction is part of a buyback program executed through Panmure Liberum Limited, with the shares being held in treasury. The move adjusts the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 44,151,142, excluding treasury shares, which may impact shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SAG) stock is a Buy with a £611.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Science stock, see the GB:SAG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SAG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 72 reflects strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue and profit growth and efficient cash management. The valuation suggests potential undervaluation with a low P/E ratio. However, technical indicators show bearish momentum, which tempers the overall score.

Science Group PLC operates in the technology and consultancy industry, focusing on providing scientific and engineering solutions. The company offers a range of services and products aimed at enhancing technological development and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 142,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £244M

