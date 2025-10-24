Science Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Science ( (GB:SAG) ) has shared an update.

Science Group PLC, a company listed on the AIM market, has repurchased 8,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 551.5 pence per share. This transaction represents 0.02% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to the purchase, and the shares will be held in treasury. This move allows shareholders to use the updated figure of 44,148,142 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, for any necessary calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:SAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SAG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 74 reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by neutral technical indicators. The company’s robust revenue and profit growth, along with efficient cash management, are significant strengths. However, the technical analysis suggests caution due to potential bearish momentum and overbought signals.

More about Science

Average Trading Volume: 142,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £244M

