Science Group Issues Treasury Shares to Settle Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Science ( (GB:SAG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Science Group plc has issued 15,000 treasury shares at an average price of 1 pence per share to settle share options. This increases the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 44,145,642, excluding treasury shares, and provides shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their interest in the company under FCA rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SAG) stock is a Buy with a £616.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Science stock, see the GB:SAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SAG is a Outperform.

The company’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, driven by robust revenue and profit growth, efficient cost management, and solid cash flow generation. The technical analysis indicates some short-term bearish momentum, while the valuation suggests the stock may be undervalued. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SAG stock, click here.

More about Science

Average Trading Volume: 142,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £242.7M

For an in-depth examination of SAG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue