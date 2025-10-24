Science Group Issues Treasury Shares Amid Share Option Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Science ( (GB:SAG) ) is now available.

Science Group plc announced the issuance of 5,000 treasury shares at an average price of 1 pence per share to settle the exercise of share options. Following this issuance, the total number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, is 44,156,142, with 2,029,732 shares held in treasury. This update is relevant for shareholders to determine their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SAG) stock is a Buy with a £622.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Science stock, see the GB:SAG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SAG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 74 reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by neutral technical indicators. The company’s robust revenue and profit growth, along with efficient cash management, are significant strengths. However, the technical analysis suggests caution due to potential bearish momentum and overbought signals.

Average Trading Volume: 142,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £244M

