SciDev Ltd Celebrates Record-Breaking Financial Year

SciDev Ltd has reported a remarkable year with record revenues of $109.2 million, a 22% increase from the previous year, and a doubling of its water business revenue. The company’s operational performance was bolstered by strategic expansions, including the establishment of Nuoer SciDev JV in Singapore, and significant contracts in Water Technologies. SciDev’s commitment to innovative solutions in water treatment and energy services has led to a substantial rise in underlying EBITDA to $8.8 million, reflecting its financial and operational success.

