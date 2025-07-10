Schroders PLC Reduces Stake in Lords Group Trading

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Lords Group Trading PLC ( (GB:LORD) ).

Lords Group Trading PLC, a company involved in the trading sector, has announced a change in the voting rights held by Schroders PLC. Schroders PLC has reduced its voting rights in Lords Group Trading from 5.333199% to 4.968175%, which may impact the company’s decision-making dynamics and influence within the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LORD) stock is a Buy with a £50.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:LORD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LORD is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven by financial resilience in cash flow and strategic corporate events, despite financial challenges and technical analysis indicating potential downside.

More about Lords Group Trading PLC

Average Trading Volume: 101,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £91.41M

