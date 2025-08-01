Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Releases April 2025 Portfolio Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC GBP ( (GB:SCP) ).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC has released its unaudited portfolio holdings as of April 30, 2025, which are now accessible on the company’s website. This disclosure provides transparency to stakeholders and may influence investor perceptions and decisions regarding the fund’s performance and strategy.

Spark’s Take on GB:SCP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SCP is a Neutral.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC receives a moderate score driven by strong valuation metrics and strategic corporate events. The financial performance shows promise with revenue growth, but volatility in EBIT and lack of cash flow data are concerns. Technical indicators suggest moderate upward momentum, although potential overbought conditions need attention.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SCP stock, click here.

More about Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC GBP

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management services. The company primarily deals with mid-cap stocks in the UK market, offering investors opportunities to invest in a diversified portfolio of mid-sized companies.

Average Trading Volume: 45,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about SCP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue