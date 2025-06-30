Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc ( (GB:SBSI) ) has shared an update.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc announced its issued share capital as of June 30, 2025, comprising 85,316,586 ordinary shares, with 4,213,647 shares held in treasury, resulting in 81,102,939 voting rights. This figure is significant for shareholders who need to calculate their interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules, impacting how they manage their investments in the company.

Spark’s Take on GB:SBSI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SBSI is a Neutral.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc demonstrates financial stability with strong profitability and zero debt, but faces challenges like declining long-term revenue trends. Technical indicators show bearish signals, and the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation. However, recent corporate events highlight resilience and significant social impact gains, supporting its appeal for socially-conscious investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SBSI stock, click here.

More about Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Plc operates within the financial sector, focusing on social impact investments. The company primarily offers investment opportunities that aim to generate positive social outcomes alongside financial returns.

Average Trading Volume: 35,721

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

For detailed information about SBSI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue