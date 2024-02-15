Scholar Rock Appoints New Director, Expands Board

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has released an update.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation expanded its Board of Directors to eleven members and appointed Katie Peng as a director, effective February 15, 2024. Peng, deemed independent by NASDAQ standards, will serve as a Class II director until the 2026 stockholders’ meeting and will be compensated in line with company policy. Concurrently, Amir Nashat will not seek re-election but will remain on the Board and Audit Committee until the next annual meeting, at which point Peng will join the Audit Committee. The company’s other committees remain unchanged.

