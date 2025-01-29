Scholar Rock Announces Leadership Changes and Strategic Growth

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Scholar Rock Holding ( (SRRK) ) has shared an update.

On January 29, 2025, Scholar Rock announced the appointment of Lisa Wyman as Chief Technical and Quality Officer, effective January 27, 2025, as part of a planned leadership transition. This change comes as the company eliminates the Chief Operating Officer role and seeks a new Chief Financial Officer. Edward H. Myles, the current COO and CFO, will transition to a Senior Advisor role after March 15, 2025. This transition supports Scholar Rock’s growth into a fully integrated biopharma company as it anticipates its first drug approval and commercial launch in 2025. Ms. Wyman’s extensive experience in technical and quality operations is expected to be instrumental in the company’s evolution and readiness for market expansion.

More about Scholar Rock Holding

Scholar Rock is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), cardiometabolic disorders, and other diseases where protein growth factors are crucial. The company is a leader in the biology of the transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) superfamily and aims to introduce transformative therapies where traditional treatments have been lacking.

YTD Price Performance: -4.12%

Average Trading Volume: 1,063,172

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.96B

For an in-depth examination of SRRK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.