ScanTech AI Systems Secures $250,000 in Initial Funding

An update from ScanTech AI Systems ( (STAI) ) is now available.

On July 3, 2025, ScanTech AI Systems Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with 340 Broadway Holdings, LLC, issuing a senior secured promissory note of up to $1,500,000 and shares of common stock. The agreement outlines funding obligations, conversion rights, and restrictions, impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder structure. The initial closing occurred on July 7, 2025, with $250,000 funded, and the proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on artificial intelligence systems. The company is involved in developing and providing AI-based solutions to various industries.

