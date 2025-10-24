Scana Secures Significant Offshore Wind Project Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Scana ASA ( (DE:1MP) ).

Scana-owned PSW Power & Automation AS has secured a contract to design, manufacture, and assemble E-House modules for an offshore wind project. This contract, valued between NOK 25 million and NOK 75 million, signifies a significant addition to Scana’s portfolio, with deliveries planned from 2026 to 2028. This development is expected to enhance Scana’s positioning in the renewable energy sector, reflecting its commitment to innovation and sustainable solutions.

More about Scana ASA

Scana ASA is an industrial owner specializing in technology and services for the energy and offshore industries. With a history dating back to the early 1900s, Scana is recognized for its leadership in technology and innovation, providing solutions driven by extensive industrial experience. The company is headquartered in Bergen and employs over 600 people.

Average Trading Volume: 485,848

Current Market Cap: NOK698.4M

For detailed information about 1MP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue