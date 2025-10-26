Scalare Partners to Release Q1 FY26 Financial Results and Host Investor Webinar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SCP) ) has shared an update.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited announced the release of its Q1 FY26 financial report on 30 October 2025, with a live investor webinar featuring CEO Carolyn Breeze and Co-founding Partner Giles Bourne. The company is committed to supporting early-stage technology businesses and fostering diversity in the tech ecosystem, which enhances its market position and creates investment opportunities.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited operates in the technology startup industry, providing a range of products and services to support early-stage businesses. The company is involved in initiatives like Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition, focusing on empowering female and culturally diverse founders. Scalare Partners invests in technology sectors in Australia, the USA, and other regions, acting as a catalyst for innovation and growth.

