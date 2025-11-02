Scalare Partners Launches AI-Powered ‘The Founders Union’ to Boost Australian Startups

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SCP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Scalare Partners has launched ‘The Founders Union’ (TFU), an AI-powered startup community designed to address fragmentation and inefficiencies in Australia’s startup ecosystem. The platform offers tailored access to education, community, services, and investment opportunities, with a focus on inclusion, particularly for female founders. Profits from TFU will be reinvested into the startup ecosystem, creating a self-sustaining engine for innovation and supporting the growth of Australian entrepreneurs.

Scalare Partners is a leading tech accelerator focused on supporting technology startups in Australia. The company provides in-kind and program support services to approximately 130,000 technology startup founders across the country.

