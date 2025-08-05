Scalare Partners Holdings Schedules 2025 General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SCP) ) has shared an announcement.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited has announced that its General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on September 3, 2025, at the offices of Automic Group in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to access the Notice of Meeting and related documents online, as hard copies will not be sent unless previously requested. The company has provided details for proxy voting and contact information for any shareholder queries regarding the meeting.

More about Candy Club Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 70,214

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.28M

