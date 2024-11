S B S Holdings, Inc. (JP:2384) has released an update.

SBS Holdings, Inc. has revised its full-year financial forecast for 2024, predicting lower net sales and income due to a slowdown in semiconductor markets and increased logistics costs. The company now anticipates net sales of 442 billion yen and a net income of 9 billion yen, reflecting a decline from previous estimates.

