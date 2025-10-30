SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. Reports Financial Results and Announces Merger Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. ( (JP:165A) ).

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in operating revenues but a decline in profits compared to the previous year. The company announced it will undergo a merger, becoming an absorbed-merger dissolved company, and will be delisted by the end of November 2025, with future dividends to be managed by SBI Global Asset Management Co., Ltd.

More about SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc.

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. operates within the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment trust management and investment advisory services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a market focus on asset management.

Average Trading Volume: 462,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen22.08B

