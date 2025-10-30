SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. Announces Interim Dividend Amid Upcoming Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. ( (JP:165A) ) has provided an update.

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. announced an interim dividend of ¥3.50 per share, reflecting a payout ratio benchmark due to higher interim net profit per share. The company is set to merge with SBI Global Asset Management Co., Ltd., resulting in its delisting and the surviving company handling future dividends.

SBI RHEOS HIFUMI Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company is listed on the TSE Growth Market and provides investment solutions, aiming to deliver value to its stakeholders through strategic financial management.

