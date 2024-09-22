SBI Holdings: Charting 25 Years of Growth

SBI Holdings (JP:8473) has released an update.

SBI Holdings showcases its integrated approach to growth in the ‘Integrated Report 2024’, emphasizing its commitment to both financial and non-financial aspects of business development. The report reflects on the company’s 25-year history of evolving through strategic business relationships and entering new business domains beyond traditional finance. It aims to offer shareholders and investors a comprehensive understanding of SBI Group’s value creation and its pursuit of sustainable growth.

