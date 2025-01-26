SBFC Finance Releases Q3 2024 Financial Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

SBFC Finance Limited ( (IN:SBFC) ) has shared an update.

SBFC Finance Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. The results have been published in Financial Express and Loksatta newspapers, and are also available on the company’s website. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, and it could impact stakeholders by providing insights into the company’s financial performance during this period.

SBFC Finance Limited is a financial services company that operates in the finance sector. It primarily focuses on providing a range of financial products and services, catering to various market segments.

YTD Price Performance: -1.81%

Average Trading Volume: 124,188

Current Market Cap: 95.31B INR

