SB Financial Group’s Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth

SB Financial Group Inc ((SBFG)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for SB Financial Group Inc. painted a generally positive picture of the company’s financial health, marked by robust growth in net income and net interest income, as well as successful loan and deposit expansion. The company also reported improved asset quality and the completion of a significant acquisition. Despite these achievements, challenges such as declines in mortgage originations and noninterest income were noted. However, the overall sentiment was optimistic, with positive aspects overshadowing the negatives.

Significant Increase in Net Income

SB Financial Group Inc. reported a remarkable increase in net income, reaching $4 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.64. This represents an impressive 83% rise compared to the same quarter last year, highlighting the company’s strong financial performance.

Growth in Net Interest Income

The company experienced a substantial growth in net interest income, which totaled $12.3 million. This marks an increase of over 21% from the third quarter of 2024, showcasing SB Financial’s ability to generate income effectively.

Sustained Loan and Deposit Growth

Loan growth was robust, with an increase of approximately $80.6 million, or 7.8%, over the prior year quarter. Deposits also saw significant growth, rising by nearly $103 million, or 9%, which includes $51 million from the Marblehead acquisition.

Asset Quality and Credit Management

SB Financial Group successfully managed its asset quality, with charge-offs returning to historic levels. The company eliminated nearly $1.3 million in nonperforming loans through payoffs and upgrades, reflecting strong credit management practices.

Successful Acquisition Integration

The integration of Marblehead clients was completed successfully, adding nearly 2,500 deposit accounts with a weighted average cost of approximately 1.2%. This acquisition has been a strategic move for SB Financial Group.

Stable Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased by approximately 3% from the linked quarter and saw a slight increase compared to the prior year. Year-to-date expense growth, excluding one-time merger costs, was 9.5%, which is below the 18.5% revenue growth, indicating efficient cost management.

Improvement in Tangible Book Value

The tangible book value per share ended the quarter at $17.21, up from $16.49 last year, marking a 4.4% increase. Excluding the acquisition payment for Marblehead, the increase was 8.9%, reflecting the company’s solid financial position.

Decline in Mortgage Originations

The company faced a decline in mortgage originations, which totaled $67.6 million for the quarter. This was a decrease from both the prior year and linked quarters, with no significant refinance volume in 2025.

Decrease in Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased by 15.9% from the linked quarter, impacted by a $460,000 servicing rights impairment. This decline poses a challenge for the company moving forward.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In terms of forward-looking guidance, SB Financial Group Inc. reported a net income of $4 million, with an adjusted EPS of $0.68, considering servicing rights impairment. The tangible book value per share rose to $17.21, and net interest income increased significantly. The company also noted its sixth consecutive quarter of loan growth and a 9% increase in deposits. Noninterest income saw a modest increase from the prior year, while operating expenses decreased, indicating a positive outlook for the future.

In conclusion, SB Financial Group Inc.’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance with significant growth in key areas such as net income, net interest income, and deposits. While challenges remain in mortgage originations and noninterest income, the overall sentiment was positive, with the company’s strategic moves and efficient management practices positioning it well for future success.

