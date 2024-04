SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) just unveiled an announcement.

SB Financial Group, Inc. will present key information to its shareholders at the Annual Meeting on April 17, 2024. The presentation materials have been provided in a Current Report but are not considered officially ‘filed’ under regulatory standards, nor are they part of any legal registration documents unless explicitly stated.

