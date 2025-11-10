Sawai Group Revises Financial Forecasts Amid Legal Settlement Impact

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SAWAI GROUP HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4887) ) has issued an announcement.

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the interim period ending September 30, 2025, and the full year ending March 31, 2026, due to recent operating results and trends. The revisions reflect a slight increase in revenue but a significant decrease in operating profit and earnings per share, attributed to the impact of a patent infringement lawsuit settlement concerning Teriparatide Subcutaneous Injection. The dividend forecast remains unchanged, and the U.S. operations are classified as discontinued.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4887) stock is a Hold with a Yen1980.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SAWAI GROUP HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4887 Stock Forecast page.

More about SAWAI GROUP HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of generic drugs. The company primarily serves the Japanese market and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 385,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen185.6B

See more insights into 4887 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

