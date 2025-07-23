Savaria Corporation Announces Monthly Dividend for August 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Savaria ( (TSE:SIS) ) has provided an update.

Savaria Corporation has announced a monthly dividend of 4.5 cents per common share, payable on August 11, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025. This dividend declaration aligns with the company’s policy and reflects its stable financial performance, potentially reinforcing investor confidence and solidifying its position in the accessibility market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SIS) stock is a Buy with a C$24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Savaria stock, see the TSE:SIS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SIS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SIS is a Outperform.

Savaria Corporation’s strong financial performance, positive earnings call, and stable technical indicators contribute to a solid stock score. While the valuation appears stretched, the company’s strategic initiatives and dividend policy bolster investor confidence.

More about Savaria

Savaria Corporation is a global leader in the accessibility industry, offering solutions to enhance comfort, mobility, and independence for the physically challenged. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a wide range of accessibility equipment, including stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, and elevators for both home and commercial use. Additionally, Savaria provides medical beds, pressure management products, and patient handling equipment. With a global workforce of approximately 2,500 employees, Savaria operates sales networks and offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and China, with manufacturing plants located in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe, and China.

Average Trading Volume: 69,772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.43B

