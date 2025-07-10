Savannah Resources Releases Updated Presentation on Strategic Barroso Lithium Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Savannah Resources ( (GB:SAV) ).

Savannah Resources has released an updated Corporate Presentation for its Barroso Lithium Project, Europe’s largest spodumene lithium deposit, which is a ‘Strategic Project’ under the European Critical Raw Materials Act. The project is expected to significantly contribute to Europe’s lithium battery production by supplying enough lithium for approximately half a million vehicle battery packs annually, aligning with the European Commission’s goals for increased local lithium production.

More about Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources is a mineral resource development company and the sole owner of the Barroso Lithium Project in northern Portugal. The project is the largest battery-grade spodumene lithium resource in Europe and is classified as a ‘Strategic Project’ by the European Commission. Savannah aims to support Europe’s lithium battery value chain by providing a locally sourced lithium supply, contributing to the European Commission’s goal of increasing endogenous lithium production.

Average Trading Volume: 2,069,730

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £73.9M

