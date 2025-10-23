Savannah Goldfields Unveils High-Grade Gold Finds at Electric Light Prospect

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Laneway Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SVG) ) has provided an announcement.

Savannah Goldfields Limited, operating in the mining industry, has announced promising results from its recent drilling program at the Electric Light Prospect, part of the Georgetown Gold Project in North Queensland. The drilling results revealed high-grade gold intercepts, with the best intercept recording 7 meters at 9.92 grams per tonne of gold. This discovery supports the company’s geological model and suggests potential to increase the current inferred mineral resource. Further drilling and metallurgical testing are planned to extend the model and enhance resource estimates.

More about Laneway Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 8,579,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$49.26M

