Savannah Goldfields Resumes Gold Production at Georgetown Plant

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Laneway Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SVG) ) has provided an announcement.

Savannah Goldfields Limited, operating in the mining industry, has resumed gold production at its Georgetown Gold Processing Plant in Far North Queensland. The company has successfully poured its first gold doré since January 2024 and is planning to increase production rates. This resumption marks a significant milestone for Savannah Goldfields, with plans to expand mining activities at Agate Creek and commence processing in the second quarter of 2026, signaling a positive impact on the company’s operations and potential growth.

More about Laneway Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 9,276,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$44.97M

For an in-depth examination of SVG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue