Savannah Goldfields Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

An update from Laneway Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SVG) ) is now available.

Savannah Goldfields Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Brisbane. The meeting will address several resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Mr. Stephen Bizzell as a Director, and the ratification of the issuance of Convertible Notes. These resolutions are significant for the company’s governance and financial strategy, impacting shareholder interests and corporate operations.

