Saturn Metals Announces Annual General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Saturn Metals Ltd. ( (AU:STN) ) has shared an announcement.

Saturn Metals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote online or via proxy, with all voting conducted by poll. The meeting materials are available on the company’s website, and shareholders are advised to review them thoroughly. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders, as it provides an opportunity to influence the company’s strategic direction and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:STN) stock is a Buy with a A$1.93 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Saturn Metals Ltd. stock, see the AU:STN Stock Forecast page.

More about Saturn Metals Ltd.

Saturn Metals Limited is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of gold resources. It operates in the Australian market, with a particular emphasis on expanding its gold mining projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,316,563

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$274.2M

See more data about STN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue