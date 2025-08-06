SATS Ltd. Issues S$300 Million Fixed Rate Notes Under Debt Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SATS ( (SG:S58) ) has provided an update.

SATS Ltd. has issued S$300 million in fixed rate notes due in 2032 as part of its US$3 billion multicurrency debt issuance program. This move, facilitated by DBS Bank Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, aims to strengthen SATS’ financial position and enhance its market competitiveness, with the notes expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

SATS Ltd. operates in the aviation services industry, providing a range of services including ground handling, catering, and other airport-related services. The company is focused on expanding its market presence through strategic financial initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 4,113,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$4.74B

