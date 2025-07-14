Satori Electric Co., Ltd. Cancels 3 Million Treasury Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Satori Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7420) ).

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. has announced the cancellation of 3,000,000 of its treasury shares, a move resolved at the recent Board of Directors meeting. This decision will reduce the total number of issued shares to 14,946,826 and leave 85,635 treasury shares, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Satori Electric Co., Ltd.

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electronic components and devices. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, indicating its significant presence in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 76,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen27.41B

See more data about 7420 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue