SATO SHOJI Completes Share Repurchase to Enhance Capital Flexibility

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest announcement is out from SATO SHO-JI CORPORATION ( (JP:8065) ).
SATO SHOJI CORPORATION has completed the acquisition of 350,600 of its own common shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system, ToSTNeT-3, at a cost of 735,208,200 yen. This move, finalized on November 7, 2025, is part of the company’s strategy to implement a flexible capital policy, as resolved by its Board of Directors.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8065) stock is a Buy with a Yen2395.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SATO SHO-JI CORPORATION stock, see the JP:8065 Stock Forecast page.
More about SATO SHO-JI CORPORATION
Average Trading Volume: 34,606
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen45.03B
For detailed information about 8065 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.