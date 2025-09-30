Sasseur REIT Reports Robust Sales Growth at Anniversary Event

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust ( (SG:CRPU) ) has issued an announcement.

Sasseur REIT announced a strong sales performance of RMB233.9 million on the first day of its annual Anniversary Sales event across its four outlet malls in China, marking a significant year-on-year increase of over 30%. The Bishan and Kunming outlets showed exceptional growth of over 70%, highlighting the effectiveness of Sasseur’s retail strategy in boosting consumer demand and engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:CRPU) stock is a Buy with a S$0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust stock, see the SG:CRPU Stock Forecast page.

More about Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust operates in the real estate industry, focusing on managing outlet malls in China. Its primary service is providing retail spaces that integrate discounts, VIP privileges, and brand collaborations to enhance shopper engagement and drive sales.

Average Trading Volume: 1,462,829

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$856.9M

