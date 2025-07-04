Sasseur REIT Announces Change in Legal Representation for Chinese Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust ( (SG:CRPU) ).

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust has announced a change in the legal representative of its wholly-owned subsidiary in China, Sasseur (Hefei) Investment Consultancy Co., Ltd. The new legal representative is Mr. Cheng Hsing Yuen, replacing Ms. Tan Hong Lye, Cecilia, effective from July 2, 2025. This change has been formally registered with the relevant authorities in China. The announcement may impact the company’s operations in China, potentially influencing its strategic positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur REIT) is a real estate investment trust established under the laws of Singapore. It focuses on managing and investing in real estate properties, with a significant presence in the People’s Republic of China. The trust is managed by Sasseur Asset Management Pte. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 729,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$809.8M

