Sasken Technologies to Review Quarterly Financial Results

Sasken Technologies Ltd ( (IN:SASKEN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sasken Technologies Ltd has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 14, 2025, to review the company’s financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Sasken Technologies Ltd is a company operating in the technology industry, providing a range of services and products primarily focused on software development and technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 22.14B INR

