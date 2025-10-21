Sasken Technologies Completes SEBI Regulatory Compliance for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sasken Technologies Ltd ( (IN:SASKEN) ) has issued an update.

Sasken Technologies Ltd has announced the completion of its regulatory obligations under SEBI’s Depositories and Participants Regulations for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company has successfully furnished details of securities dematerialized and rematerialized to all stock exchanges where its shares are listed, ensuring compliance and transparency in its operations.

More about Sasken Technologies Ltd

Sasken Technologies Ltd operates in the technology sector, providing services in software development, product engineering, and digital transformation. The company focuses on delivering solutions that cater to various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 21.01B INR

For a thorough assessment of SASKEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue