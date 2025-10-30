Sarytogan Graphite Advances Feasibility Studies with New Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sarytogan Graphite Limited ( (AU:SGA) ) has shared an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has made significant progress in its graphite and copper projects during the quarter ending September 2025. The company is advancing its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) with awarded contracts and ongoing engineering surveys, supported by a new investment from Mr. Sarsenov. The graphite project has seen successful reserve definition drilling and bulk flotation for customer sample generation, while the copper project at Baynazar is refining its exploration with completed drilling and extended trenching. These developments position Sarytogan to enhance its resource base and operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market position positively.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of graphite and copper resources. The company is engaged in activities related to graphite mineralization, ore reserve definition, and feasibility studies, with a market focus on graphite and copper production.

