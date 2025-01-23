Saray Value Fund Increases Stake in Motorpoint Group

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Motorpoint ( (GB:MOTR) ) has shared an update.

Motorpoint Group PLC has announced a change in its shareholder structure, with Saray Value Fund SPC increasing its voting rights from 21.8% to 22.1% following a recent purchase of 240,150 shares. This increase underscores Saray Value Fund SPC’s growing influence within the company, which was facilitated by previous share buybacks that already elevated their ownership from 20.4% to 21.8% without additional purchases. This development may impact the company’s governance dynamics and reflects strategic stakeholder interest.

More about Motorpoint

Motorpoint Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the automotive industry, specializing in the sale of nearly new cars. The company focuses on offering a wide range of car models at competitive prices, aiming to provide customers with significant savings on almost-new vehicles.

YTD Price Performance: -7.12%

Average Trading Volume: 75,623

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £105.4M

