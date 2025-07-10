Saratoga Investment Corp. Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results

Saratoga Investment ( (SAR) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Saratoga Investment presented to its investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses, primarily investing in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt. The company operates within the business development sector and is known for its focus on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through debt and equity investments.

In its fiscal first quarter of 2026, Saratoga Investment Corp. reported a 17.9% increase in adjusted net investment income (NII) per share and a 0.9% increase in net asset value (NAV) from the previous quarter. The company also achieved a quarterly return on equity (ROE) of 14.1%, surpassing the BDC industry average.

Key financial highlights include a total investment income of $32.3 million, a net investment income per share of $0.66, and earnings per share of $0.91. The company declared dividends of $0.75 per share, reflecting a strong yield based on the current stock price. Additionally, Saratoga Investment made $50.1 million in new investments and saw $64.3 million in repayments, contributing to a $3.8 million increase in the fair value of its portfolio.

Looking ahead, Saratoga Investment remains confident in its ability to navigate the volatile macroeconomic environment, leveraging its experienced management team and strong pipeline to enhance portfolio quality and deliver exceptional risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.

