Saraswati Saree Depot Seeks Shareholder Reclassification

Saraswati Saree Depot Limited ( (IN:SSDL) ) has shared an update.

Saraswati Saree Depot Limited has submitted an application to reclassify certain shareholders from the ‘Promoter Group’ category to the ‘Public’ category, as per SEBI regulations. This move, pending approval from the stock exchanges, could impact the company’s shareholder structure and potentially influence its market positioning.

More about Saraswati Saree Depot Limited

Saraswati Saree Depot Limited operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production and sale of sarees. The company is based in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and is listed on the BSE and NSE.

Average Trading Volume: 8,223

