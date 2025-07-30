Sapphire Corporation Enters 2025 Covered Guarantee Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sapphire Corporation Limited ( (SG:BRD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sapphire Corporation Limited announced a new 2025 Covered Guarantee Agreement with Shandong Hi-Speed Road & Bridge Group Co., Ltd., involving Chengdu KQR and Ranken Railway. The agreement, effective from July 4, 2025, maintains similar terms to previous agreements but increases the aggregate value of the guarantee to RMB 350,000,000. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial commitments and strengthen its market position in the infrastructure sector.

More about Sapphire Corporation Limited

Sapphire Corporation Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the infrastructure and construction industry, focusing on projects related to railway systems through its subsidiary, Ranken Railway.

Average Trading Volume: 330,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$17.93M

Learn more about BRD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue