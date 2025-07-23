Sapiens to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 13

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sapiens ( (SPNS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Sapiens International Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 13, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results, highlighting its ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. This announcement underscores Sapiens’ strategic focus on maintaining its leadership position in the insurance software industry and its dedication to fostering strong relationships with investors and customers.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPNS) stock is a Hold with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sapiens stock, see the SPNS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SPNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPNS is a Outperform.

Sapiens International Corporation demonstrates solid financial health with consistent revenue and profitability growth. The technical indicators support a bullish outlook. The earnings call highlights strategic acquisitions and increased recurring revenue, though currency impacts and acquisition-related losses pose challenges. The valuation is fair, with a moderate P/E ratio and a modest dividend yield.

More about Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation is a global leader in providing intelligent SaaS-based software solutions for the insurance industry. The company offers a robust platform that empowers insurers to future-proof their operations with AI and advanced automation, supporting core solutions for property and casualty, workers’ compensation, and life insurance. Sapiens serves over 600 customers in more than 30 countries and is recognized for its innovative offerings and partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 170,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.71B

