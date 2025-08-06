Sapiens and Earnix Unveil New Connector for Insurers

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sapiens ( (SPNS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, Sapiens International Corporation and Earnix announced the launch of the Earnix Price-It Connector for Sapiens IDITSuite, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency for P&C insurers in EMEA and APAC. This partnership integrates Earnix’s AI-driven pricing and rating capabilities with Sapiens’ policy administration system, enabling insurers to optimize pricing strategies, improve profitability, and streamline operations through seamless data flow and real-time premium calculations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPNS) stock is a Hold with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sapiens stock, see the SPNS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SPNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPNS is a Outperform.

Sapiens’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call are key strengths that drive its favorable stock score. However, mixed technical indicators and valuation suggest some caution. The company’s strategic acquisitions and future growth potential further bolster investor confidence.

To see Spark’s full report on SPNS stock, click here.

More about Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation is a global leader in intelligent SaaS-based software solutions for the insurance industry. The company offers a robust platform that empowers insurers to future-proof their operations with AI and advanced automation, supporting core solutions for property and casualty, workers’ compensation, and life insurance. Sapiens serves over 600 customers in more than 30 countries and is recognized for its innovative offerings and partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 183,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.49B

Find detailed analytics on SPNS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue