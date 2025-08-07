Sanyo Electric Railway Reports Increased Profits Amidst Revenue Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sanyo Electric Railway Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9052) ) has issued an announcement.

Sanyo Electric Railway reported a 1.5% increase in operating revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. Despite a slight decline in ordinary profit, the company saw a significant 73.1% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The financial results indicate a stable position with a slight improvement in equity-to-asset ratio, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial health.

More about Sanyo Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Sanyo Electric Railway Co., Ltd. operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on railway services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for providing efficient and reliable rail transport solutions in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 16,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen44.73B

