Sanuwave Health Terminates President Andrew Walko

Sanuwave Health ( (SNWV) ) just unveiled an update.

On September 25, 2025, Sanuwave Health terminated its former President, Andrew Walko, without cause, effective October 24, 2025. As part of the separation, Walko will receive a severance package including cash payments and continued vesting of stock options, with provisions for confidentiality and non-disparagement, impacting the company’s leadership structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNWV) stock is a Hold with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sanuwave Health stock, see the SNWV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SNWV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNWV is a Neutral.

Sanuwave Health’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and valuation. Despite strong revenue growth and strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call, the company’s financial instability and bearish technical indicators weigh heavily on the score.

Spark's full report on SNWV stock

More about Sanuwave Health

Sanuwave Health, Inc. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on developing and commercializing noninvasive, biologically responsive products for the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

Average Trading Volume: 81,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $260.8M

more data about SNWV stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

