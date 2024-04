Santos Limited (AU:STO) has released an update.

Santos Limited has announced that Eileen Doyle ceased to be a director of the company as of April 11, 2024, as per the Final Director’s Interest Notice. The notice revealed Doyle had an indirect holding of 47,367 fully paid ordinary shares through the S & E Doyle Super Fund A/C, with no direct securities registered in her name at the time of her departure.

