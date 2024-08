Santen Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4536) has released an update.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd has reported a modest revenue increase of 3.3% for the three months ending June 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. However, there has been a slight decrease in core net profit by 2.1%. The company has also announced a share repurchase program, which is expected to impact their earnings per share forecasts.

